Two arrested for murder

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 20 - Police today arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of Laxmi Shah, a resident of Bishnu Path locality of Basistha, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The arrested include the deceased’s husband, Bipin Shah, and brother-in-law Bikash Shah. Family members have alleged that Laxmi was subjected to harassment by her husband and his family members.