The main objective of the visit to the UK universities was to give exposure to higher education leaders of the State to the scope for developing academic collaboration and also to develop linkages with alumni living abroad.

At the Edinburgh University the team had a discussion with two senior officials of the Scottish government Ms Kristen Spence and Geoff Pope regarding developing future collaboration with higher education institutions in Assam. The two officials are likely to visit Assam during December.

The team also visited the historic King’s College and Trinity College in Cambridge University and a few colleges in Oxford University and some historic libraries in both Oxford and Cambridge.

The team from Assam was given a warm reception by members of the University of Bolton, Manchester. The discussion held between the two sides was mainly on developing future collaboration, student exchange, faculty exchange and research collaboration programmes between educational institutions of both the countries.

The educationists visited the Brunel University London and had a prearranged official discussion with the hosts. In the hour-long discussion followed by a visit to the laboratory/department, both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration programme between Brunel University London and Gauhati University since the signing of the MoU in 2012 between the two universities.

Dr Karuna Sagar Das, an alumnus of Gauhati University who is now a noted physician, social worker and chairman of the Srimanta Sankardeva Cultural Centre in London, organised a cultural get-together in honour of the visiting team with non-resident Indians (Assamese) at Trinity URC Church, London.

Hiramoni Sarmah, an alumnus of Cotton College who now lives in London, talked at length about the need to develop Assam’s education system to bring it at par with the best education system in the world.