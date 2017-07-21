|
‘Save public sector day’
GUWAHATI, July 20 - The Assam State unit of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation comprising all cadres of bank employees, participated in a mammoth rally by the Dighalipukhuri here on Wednesday to commemorate the bank nationalisation day.
The event was primarily organised to observe the day i.e. July 19, the anniversary of nationalisation of major banks in India, as ‘Save public sector day’.
UFBU and its affiliates have been opposing the anti-people banking reforms by the Govt of India and RBI, privatisation of public sector banks, closure and merger of banks, random writing off of corporate NPAs, etc.