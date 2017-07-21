



Bhanu also asked the administration to explore best practices adopted in neighbouring states for conservation of such natural water bodies so that the Deepor Beel can be protected in the natural way without compromising on the biodiversity of the water body.

The Additional Chief Secretary, along with a team of officials from the State government, the district administration and various line departments, visited Deepor Beel and some adjoining areas to take stock of the present scenario of the beel and the Mora Bharalu river channel up to Pamohi.

Bhanu also directed the Pollution Control Board to collect samples of the water from various locations of the Mora Bharalu and adjoining areas to examine its quality and contamination level.