In a statement here this evening, the student body alleged that even though the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which was supposed to visit the NE states to know the opinion of the people of the region, is yet to visit the region, the Union Government has decided to table the above Bill in a conspiratorial manner.

The people of Assam would not accept the extra burden of illegal migrants, irrespective of whether they are Hindus or Muslims. The people of the State accepted the burden of illegal migrants who entered the State till March 25, 1971 as per the provisions of the Assam Accord and hence there cannot be any question of the State accepting any extra burden of illegal migrants.

The AASU raised these points boldly before the JPC, which announced dates of visit to Assam on two occasions. The Chief Minister also announced that the JP would visit the State to know the opinion of the State’s people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the student body said.