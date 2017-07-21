Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and elder brother of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The move comes a day after the BPCL terminated the licence of the petrol pump on allegations that the minister had acquired the land for the pump "illegally", a BPCL official said.

Two days ago, a court lifted its stay order on BPCL's termination order which was issued last month. The interim stay was issued after Tej Pratap Yadav challenged the BPCL's cancellation order.

On May 29, BPCL had served a show cause notice to the minister seeking his reply to a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi. He accused Tej Pratap Yadav of acquiring the petrol pump by furnishing "wrong" information.

The minister had applied for the licence in 2012 and the retail outlet was commissioned to M/S Lara Automobiles, represented by him as its proprietor, on February 27 this year.

According to the complainant, the minister had falsely declared in his application that the land was in his name.