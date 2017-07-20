The meeting held under the presidentship of the Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukder, discussed in details about all sorts of steps taken by the district administration about the preparedness of the flood situation.

In the meeting, the Karimganj DC informed that various steps has been taken to prevent water-borne diseases. He also informed that sufficient medicines have been stocked up in the district to meet any eventuality. However, there have been no reports of flood-related diseases in the district. The Health Department has been organising health camps in the entire district, he added.

He further said that this year 102 drinking water projects of PHE department of Karimganj district have been badly damaged. Among these, only 35 projects have been repaired. A huge number of water- purifying medicine packets are being distributed among the flood-affected people by various NGOs.

Meanwhile, Choudhury in his address instructed all the departments concerned to submit reports regarding the loss and damage of floods to the State Government immediately.

The meeting was attended by DDC, ADCs, district circle officials and all top officials of the various departments of Karimganj district.

However, the flood situation is improving in the district. Official sources informed that a total of 1,067 flood victims are housed in three refugee camps. Nine villages of the district have been seriously affected in the current wave of floods. So far 9,275 quintals of rice, 2,018 quintals of dal, 407 quintals of salt and 9,500 quintals of animal fodder have been distributed. Official sources further said that all total 2,12,185 people of 277 villages in the entire Karimganj district have been badly affected by the current wave of flood.