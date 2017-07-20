According to the district administration, Rs 2,93,76,00.00 was allotted those who lost their dwelling houses to floods in 2015 and after the floods of 2016, Rs 2,53,89,00.00 was similarly allotted.

Moreover, for the people affected by storms in 2015, the State granted Rs 3,72,78,00.00. But official reports stand testimony to the fact that none of the beneficiaries got any of these aforementioned amounts.

However, ADC Pallav Mazumder in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dhiraj Chaudhary said that although the administration received the amounts recently, it could not be disbursed among the beneficiaries due to various factors like non-availability of proper land documents, etc. “Many people still do not have proper bank account in which the pecuniary benefit may be deposited. There are also cases where the land holder’s name and bank account holder’s name do not match”. The ADC added: “There are many houses that were destroyed by riverbank erosion. In such cases, identification of the land and subsequent valuation becomes complicated”.

However, the DC said, “We are working on clearing various documents, and will soon distribute the amount among the flood-affected and storm-hit people”.

Meanwhile, flood waters in Dhubri district was maintaining a receding trend since Monday as all the rivers were showing a decreasing trend and the number of villages affected by the deluge decreased to 97. Even the population affected has decreased to 98,737 people, most of whom are from Athani Revenue Circle.