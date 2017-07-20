He also said that the distribution of relief materials have been started from July 12 last. The administration has already distributed 155.88 quintals of rice, 29.40 quintals of dal and 880 quintals of salt among 9,800 flood-affected families of the district, Bhuya added. As many as 124 quintals of fodder have also been distributed in the flood-affected areas.

The DC said that 1,128 hectares of paddy land have been affected and the exact figure may increase as the survey by the Agriculture Department is going on. Bhuya added that the breaches have been occurred in Tasla, Katagaon and Ratanpur villages due to the overflowing of water level in Katakhal and Dhaleswari rivers. He said that five more rubber boats have been deployed for the rescue operations in the villages.

In order to prevent the spread of diseases in the villages, 12 medical teams have been sent in different areas with medicines, the DC said. As many as 12,108 water purifying packets have also been distributed among the people of flood-affected areas of the district.

Altogether, 47 schools have totally been submerged by the floodwater in Hailakandi district, he added. Some vaccination camps have been organised in the villages for domestic animals.