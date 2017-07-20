109 Golaghat villages reel under water

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, July 19 - The flood caused by the river Brahmaputra and its three tributaries – Dhansiri, Gelabil and Kakodunga – inundated 109 villages under four revenue circles of Bokakhat, Dergaon, Khumtai and Golaghat. According to reports by Golaghat district administration, nearly 63,000 people have been affected by flood. The flood victims have been taking shelter in 28 camps in different places under the four revenue circles for a fortnight where adequate relief materials have been provided, the district administration officials said.