

A boatman makes his way through the flooded areas in Katigorah constituency in Cachar district. – Photo: Silchar Correspondent

“The whole village has been inundated and the water is unable to flow due to the closure of the sluice gates for nearly a month now. This has caused massive damage to the farm land here. I have never seen such level of water in this area before” Tanuj said while rowing his boat through the flooded area near his home.

Naresh Baishnab too echoed Tanuj saying that major portion of the cultivable land has been inundated and cropping will not be possible. He alleged that the situation has gone from bad to worse because of only one sluice gate out of the five gates remaining open.

When asked about the reasons behind the closed sluice gates causing inconvenience to the villagers, local MLA Amar Chand Jain said that the matter has been brought to his notice and he would take initiatives to open the gates which are being kept closed by a section of agents from the local fisherman fraternity.

According to sources in the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Cachar, as many as 40 villages in Katigorah Revenue Circle have been swept by flood with two low lying slum areas including Malinibeel and Bethukandi under Silchar sadar circle affected by stagnant water. “As on Tuesday, around 22,690 people have been affected by flood in both Katigorah and Silchar sadar circles,” sources in the DDMA informed.

On the other hand, as many as 14 families of char areas in Katigorah constituency have been shifted to relief camp at the 227 Kalinagar Suryamoni Pathshala for the past 24 days. Inmates of the camp Babli Ghosh, Jonaki Das and Bina Rani Das raised voices to describe their plight before the Anowar Uddin Choudhury, the Commissioner of Barak valley and Hills District during his visit to the camp. “We are the ill-fated poor citizens who have to shift to such camps often during monsoon season every year. But we get insufficient relief materials,” the camp inmates maintained.

The Commissioner took stock of the crops damaged in the flood during the visit.

Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan informed that, the district administration and the DDMA is keeping a close vigil on the development of the flood levels and also conducted medicals camps on a regular basis for the camp inmates.

It may be mentioned that the water level at the Annapurna Ghat gauge station in Silchar was 18.91m at 5pm on Tuesday against the danger level of 19.83m.