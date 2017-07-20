

The only hospital situated in a char area of the Brahmaputra in Southsalmara Mankachar district, at Dewaner Alga char, fell into the river recently following erosion. – Photo: ANN Service Hatsingimari

The 11 gaon panchayat areas of the circle which are facing severe erosion are: Hazirhat, Birsing, Patakata, Pumpara, Chatlerpar, Sundarpara, Monirchar, Mohorirchar, Nilokhia, Muthakhowa and Montrirchar . More than 2000 families have been affected in the last one week and have been taking shelter in safer places with their household belongings.

Some institutions like Hazirhat hospital, Hazirhat HS School, Hazirhat LP School, Bagmara LP School and many others are about to fall into the river Brahmaputra due to erosion. The only hospital situated at Dewaner Alga char in the Brahmaputra in the district fell into the river Brahmaputra recently. On the other hand, the erosion of the river Brahmaputra is progressing towards the Indo-Bangla border fence at Shisumara and Montrirchar and is likely to continue to Bangladesh swallowing the border barbed fencing. If that happens, it would be difficult for the Border Security Force to control Indo-Bangla border illegal migration or smuggling.

Official sources informed that the Circle Officer of Southsalmara AK Ilias N Ahmed and his team including lat mandals are with the erosion victims and calculating the actual figure of the erosion-affected people. The people have urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to control the erosion of the river Brahmaputra.