Football tourney in city



GUWAHATI, July 19 - The Surya Uday Boys Club will host a two-day football tournament at the Bamunimaidam Railway Colony football ground here on July 29 and 30. The tournament will be organised in memory of Kabul Ch Das, Ansar Ali and Kiron Kurmi. Teams interested in taking part in the meet may contact the organisers at Railway Coloney’s Priyanka Store. The champion and runners-up teams will get Rs 10,001 and Rs 5,001 respectively.