200 Indian players vie for ISL clubs selection



MUMBAI, July 19 - The India Super League season 2017-18 Player Draft scheduled to be held on July 23 in Mumbai will feature ten clubs, including the new two entrants – Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC – who will vie for the finest footballers from a strong army of over 200 Indian players. ISL regulations allow clubs to have a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players in the squad, including two U-21 development players mandatorily. The clubs were allowed to retain a maximum of two senior players from their 2016 squad, in addition to retaining up to three U-21 players to fill up the development player quota, stated a press release.