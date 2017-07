Miles Bronson outplay Mayo College 16-0



GUWAHATI, July 19 - The Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) U-14 Boys Football Tournament being hosted and organised by the Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), Borjhar, Guwahati, entered into its second day. Host Miles Bronson outplayed Mayo College 16-0. Other results: Yadvindra Public School, Patiala bt Scindia School, Gwalior (3-0), Sainik School, Goalpara bt Daly College, Indore (4-0), Emerald Heights, Indore bt Daly College, Indore (5-1).