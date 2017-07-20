Informing this in a press conference here today, ASA secretary Kailash Sarma said about 750 lifters, including 40 world and Asian champions from 24 States and Union Territory will participate in the meet where competitions will be held for sub junior, senior and masters groups.

The championship will be counted as selection trial of the Indian team for the 6th World Strengthlifting Championship to be held in Dubai, added Sarma. An organising committe with Bhabesh Kalita, MLA of Rangia as chairman has been set up.