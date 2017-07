City CCC meet finals today

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 19 - Senior Yellow will take on Blue while Junior Blue will face off Yellow in the two finals of the City Cricket Coaching Centre organised inter-group cricket tournament tomorrow. In the semifinals played at the Dispur Parade Ground today, Senior Yellow (166/7) beat Senior Green (131/6) by 35 runs while in the junior category Blue team (75/2) got the better of Red (74/7) by eight wickets.