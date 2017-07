On the third day of the championship today, five Assam players also made it to the semifinals. Jigyashman Hazarika, Kristi Boro, Ishika Chakma, Kritanta Sarma and Anchit Gogoi sailed into the semifinals of the boys U-12, girls U-14 and boys U-14 events respectively. However, three upsets took place today in the girls U-12, boys U-12 and boys U-14 categories respectively.

Today’s results: (Girls U-12, Q/F) 3rd seed Sweta Samanta (WB) bt 7th seed Bhumi Sekhar (WB) 7-5, 6-4; 5th seed Madhurima S Sawant (MH) bt 4th seed Khushi Sahil Sarma (MH) 6-0, 7-5 (Upset); top seed Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ) bt 8th seed Sameeksha Sachin Shroff (MH) 6-2, 6-3; 2nd seed Pari Singh (MH) bt 6th seed Vaibhavi Saxena (KA) 6-2, 6-0. (Boys U-12, Q/F) Top seed Aayush P Bhatt (KA) bt Satdeep Satwik Nair (KA) 6-1, 6-3; 2nd seed Arunava Majumdar (WB) bt 8th seed Andy Thaosen (AS) 6-0, 6-4; Bhushan Haobam (MN) bt 4th seed Prajwal Prasana Tewari (MH) 6-3, 6-3 (Upset); Jigyashman Hazarika (AS) bt Harsh Fogaat (DL) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. (Girls U-14, Q/F) 3rd Seed Kristi Boro (AS) bt 5th seed Hatvee R Choudhury (GJ) 6-3, 6-2; 7th seed Sidhi Khandelwal (GJ) bt Justina Burgohain (AS) 6-2, 6-2; 8th seed Karthika Vijay (TN) bt Khushi Sahil Sarma (MH) 6-1, 6-2; 6th seed Ishika Chakma (AS) bt Pari Singh (MH) 6-4, 6-2. (Boys U-14, Q/F) Top seed Kritanta Sarma (AS) bt Saheb G Sodhi (MH) 6-2, 6-1; Anchit Gogoi (AS) bt Kavin Karthik KS (TN) 6-4, 6-0; Arunava Majumdar (WB) bt Aditya P Bhagawati (AS) 6-2, 6-0; 6th seed Ayush P Bhatt (KA) bt 3rd seed Leston Vaz (MH) 6-1, 6-1 (Upset). (Girls U-12 doubles, Q/F) Kanishka Shree (KA)/Namrata Das (AS) bt Priyanka Gogoi (AS)/Shubhakrita Bordoloi(AS) 6-3, 6-1; Ridhi Choudhury Poka (TS)/Sweta Samanta (WB) bt Tania Kumari (AS)/Navroz Ahmed Razdan (AS) 6-0, 6-0. (Boys U-12 doubles, Q/F) Keshav Goel (WB)/Prajwal Prasana Tewari (MH) bt Arjun Abhayankar (MH)/Arnav Aruganty (MH) 6-3, 3-4 (Concede); Bhicky Sagolsem (MN)/Manan Nath (AS) bt Shankar Heishnam (MN)/Varun Aditya Kalita (AS) 4-6, 6-4(10).