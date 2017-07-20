

Assam Roll Ball Association secretary Bhumidhar Barman (L) along with Miftauddin Ahmed (C) and Anupam Sarmah addressing the media in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Giving details about the meet in a press conference, the ARBA secretary Bhumidhar Barman said as a host they have a tough challenge as around 600 participants, including officials will gather for the three-day meet.

It will be a hectic schedule for the organisers as the tournament will be conducted in league-cum-knock out basis. Altogether 24 boys and 18 girls teams will vie for the titles.

The participating States are – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chandigarh.

Regarding the preparation of the Assam team, Barman said that they had organised a long team camp to prepare the teams. He added that as the defending champions, the Assam boys team can hopefully retain the title.

President of ARBA Miftauddin Ahmed and treasurer Anupam Sarmah were also present during the occasion.

Assam teams: Boys: BP Hindu (C), Riyan Ali, Dhruv Shah, Krishnagkha Das, Divya D Das, Korish Wahengbam, Nilim Akash Baruah, Riyan Kapinjal, Shaksham Sarmah, Samiran Borah, Abhingyah Sonowal, Abhijay Sarmah. Girls : Debastuti Kashyap, Sara Changsan, Prapti Medhi, Gunjan Sharma, Risita Jadav, Pratiksha Talukdar, Shreya Karmakar, Misma Haque, Gauri Borah, Bipanchi Deka, Sudipta Phukan, Tehshin Tamanna. Coaches: Ukil Roy, BA Kargil, Palak Agarwal, Pallavi Jalan. Physio: Pragyan Pratim.