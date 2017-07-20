

Hima Das being felicitated by the Assam Athletic Association in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo Hima Das being felicitated by the Assam Athletic Association in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo

Hima performed creditably in the meet by entering the final in the 200m event but finally had to be content with the fifth spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Hima said it is just her beginning in Nairobi where she was a bit nervous as she had to run in the presence of over one lakh people in the stands.

“But I will work hard with an aim for the Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

Arjuna Award winning athlete Bhogeswar Baruah said, it is the beginning of a new era of Assam athletics.

“I am sure that Hima will travel a long way in the future,” Baruah opined.

International athlete Taibun Nesha also showered praise on Hima who made Assam proud.

Director of Sports Pabitra Ram Khound and SAI Director Subhash Basumatary also praised Hima’s efforts and promised all possible help for the lanky athlete.