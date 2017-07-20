Launching the Wi-Fi facility, Khandu congratulated the officials of the state Information Technology department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the milestone and exuded confidence that the set-up would overhaul work culture in the Civil Secretariat.

“With the Civil Secretariat going wireless, I foresee seamless and smooth communications that will help the people in a big way,” the Chief Minister claimed.

“Our government, from the day one, has focused on digitalizing all its offices with the sole motto of rooting out corruption. Paperless working system once in place, will ensure transparency and accountability and leave no space for corruption. For this to happen the government needs the cooperation from its officers as well as the citizens,” Khandu said.

He also said that this is a positive step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Digital India’ and is a big contribution from Arunachal Pradesh by becoming the first to have a Secretariat with this digitalized facility.

Khandu further added that the state capital complex (Itanagar-Naharlagun) will have specific Wi-Fi zones where citizens will get free access to the facility.

He asked the IT department to coordinate with other departments to select specific zones in and around the capital that can be turned into free Wi-Fi zones.

He also suggested sensitizing all the officials of the secretariat on the latest facility and its advantages, besides informing visitors the process of accessing free Wi-Fi while in the Secretariat premises.

Parliamentary Secretary for IT Phurpa Tsering termed the development as a ‘game changer’ in the work set-up of the government, which he said is a big step for a small state.

State Council for IT and e-Governance Chairman Gabriel D Wangsu hoped this is a step towards Arunachal Pradesh becoming the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the North-east. He said the best thing about paperless offices is that it would ensure transparency and accountability.