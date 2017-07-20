According to the Minister for Development of North East Region (DONER), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) has taken a string of initiatives for entrepreneurship development in the region, including mentoring assistance and credit linkages to entrepreneurs.

“NEDFi has also taken initiatives to conduct seminars, workshops, Entrepreneur Development Programmes (EDPs), business meets/awareness programmes for potential first generation entrepreneurs,” said Singh in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. “The corporation has prepared 100 project profiles related to MSME segments which have been widely distributed and also uploaded in the website,” he added.

NEDFi will have a design and skill upgradation programme for improving the existing skills of artisans and craftsmen by providing design inputs, so that value-added products-based on the natural resources of the region can be developed. – IANS