The rebel Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) leader today became the Chief Minister of the north-eastern state five months after he was compelled to step down from the chair following public uproar.

This is the second time 65-year-old Zeliang, present chairman of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland, was sworn- in as the Chief Minister in the third term of the NPF-led DAN government in Nagaland.

Zeliang, who had been Minister for Planning and Coordination in the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) III ministry, had become the Chief Minister for the first time when he succeeded Neiphiu Rio in May, 2014, following Rio’s election to the Lok Sabha.

This February, he was forced to step down as the Chief Minister following public agitation against the government for reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in the election to the urban local bodies.

Shurhozelie Liezietsu had replaced Zeliang. In these five months, Zeliang was the finance advisor to Chief Minister Liezietsu.

He revolted against Liezietsu on July 8 last claiming the support of a majority of the NPF and Independent MLAs and subsequently in a letter to Governor P B Acharya staked claim to form a new NPF government.

Zeliang joined active politics as president of District Youth Congress (I) in 1976. He had been involved in state politics for nearly four decades and served as a minister in various governments in the state.

Zeliang contested state Assembly elections for the first time in 1982 as an Independent and again in 1987 as an NNDP candidate from 6-Tening Constituency in Peren district. He was unsuccessful both times.

He then won from Tening four times in a row beginning with the elections in 1989 as a candidate of the Naga People’s Council and subsequently in 1993, 1998 and 2003 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress.

He served as Minister of State for Information and Tourism during 1989-90 and as Minister of State for Relief and Rehabilitation from 1994 to 1998. – PTI