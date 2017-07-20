

Tripura Congress activists trying to block roads by burning tyres during the bandh in Agartala on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Vehicles did not ply on the roads, shops and markets remained closed. Schools, colleges, banks and financial institutions also remained closed.

On the other hand, attendance in the Civil Secretariat and other offices were almost normal, official sources said.

There was a scuffle between the police and the bandh supporters in front of the Civil Secretariat after Congress supporters headed by PCC president Birajit Sinha staged demonstration in support of the bandh.

“The bandh was called in protest against the blockade of the national highway by IPFT. The blockade entered tenth day today,” Tripura Pradesh Congress President, Birajit Sinha said.

The state government remained silent about the blockade and did not take any step in this regard. The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to divide the state by helping IPFT,” Sinha said.

The police did not allow the picketers to stay in front of the Civil Secretariat for a long time and arrested around 25 Congress supporters around 10 am.

“Around 25 picketers were arrested and no untoward incident took place during the bandh,” DIG (Range) Arindam Nath told reporters.

The IPFT began the blockade for an indefinite period emanding a separate state by carving out the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). It constitutes two third of the state’s territory.

Meanwhile, Governor Tathagata Roy expressed his concern about the blockade.

“Sufferings of the people reached an intolerable situation in the state,” a press statement issued from the Raj Bhavan said yesterday night. He appealed to IPFT to call off the blockade immediately and assured that he would ventilate their statements to the authorities concerned for consideration.

No response from the IPFT was available regarding the blockade till last reports came in. – PTI