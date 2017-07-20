State BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass told The Assam Tribune that the MLAs have already started the process of handing over their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. All the MLAs are frequently visiting the flood-hit areas to monitor relief operations and there have been instances where the legislators even pulled up officers for delay in providing relief, he added.

Dass pointed out that even though all the constituencies represented by the BJP MLAs have not been affected by the flood, the legislators are still closely monitoring the situation to report to the government if any anomaly is found. He said that the BJP district committees are also playing an active role in this regard to ensure that the flood-hit people get adequate relief.

The State BJP president claimed that the State government is not facing any shortage of funds. But he admitted that in a few places, relief materials did not reach on time due to communication bottlenecks and such incidents are reported to the government. He said coordination between the party and government is a must when the State is reeling under the fury of floods and “we held meetings with the Chief Minister to discuss the issues on the basis of the reports that we are getting from the legislators and party workers.”

Dass said that the process of rehabilitation can start only after proper assessment of the damage and as not all the affected people come to the relief camps, the State BJP committee has requested the Chief Minister to keep this aspect in mind while formulating the rehabilitation package.

Dass added that the meeting of the State BJP executive committee, scheduled for July 23 and 24, has been postponed to enable party members to help the flood-hit. He pointed out that last year too, the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly was suspended for a few days to enable the legislators to reach out to the flood-affected people.