The APCC said that even the Governor of the State had to criticise the State Government on July 15 for its failure to supply relief materials to the flood victims. But the State BJP president described the comment of the Governor on the issue as his personal one, which is very unfortunate, it added.

The State president of the BJP has gone even to the extent of making a claim that the flood-hit people are getting more relief materials compared to the days of the Congress rule, making a mockery of the sufferings of the flood victims. The BJP ministers are also making tall claims on the issue, alleged the APCC.