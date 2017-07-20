



Noted intellectual Hiren Gohain said the BJP Government is out to crush the wishes and aspirations of the people of Assam and is working in the interest of a corporate lobby.

Former bureaucrat JP Saikia said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has the potential to tear apart the secular fabric of Bangladesh and destroy the peaceful atmosphere now prevailing in the neighbouring country.

“We will create another Pakistan in our neighbourhood. The Government is creating an impression that India does not want peace in Bangladesh,” Saikia said, adding that the reports of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh have been blown out of proportion.

He insisted that Hindus in Bangladesh do not want to migrate to India. “It is a case like that there are lots of thieves and robbers on the prowl, so keep the good people in jail,” he said.

Veteran journalist Haider Hussain said the new citizenship law would be a threat to the Assamese community.

Educationist Dinesh Baishya wondered as to why the people and organisations have still not come out vehemently against the move.

Senior journalist Manjit Mahanta questioned as to why the Centre decided to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill even though the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is yet to submit its report to the Parliament.

“Head of the JPC Satyapal Singh had conducted a few hearings in Delhi by inviting four or five organisations from Assam. The opinions of this handful of organisations may not be the opinion of the majority. Why has the public hearing that was supposed to be held in Assam not been held so far?” Mahanta asked.

The organisations said if the Bill is passed, there would be serious repercussions in Assam.