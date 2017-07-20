According to the information available, the Corbett Foundation has formed two different teams for issuing time cards to the vehicles plying on National Highway 37 in and around Kaziranga National Park at Haldhibari and Amguri points. Each team has five numbers of volunteers. The Corbett Foundation had earlier constructed two highlands at Dumjan and Diffloo pathar area near Kaziranga National Park. These two highlands had helped the marooned villagers to save their life and properties along with their cattle and other live stocks.

Similarly, NRSB a wildlife NGO based at Kaziranga provided mineral water bottles and snacks to the patrolling forest guards and volunteers during the night time starting from Panbari to Ambari point in Kaziranga. The organisation had also rescued 25 wild animals including hog deer, snakes and birds and handed them over to CWRC under Wildlife Trust of India, at Borjuri Kaziranga for treatment. On the other hand, the CWRC at Kaziranga had formed three base stations at Borjuri CWRC campus, Bagori Forest Range office of Kaziranga National Park and Biswanath under northern range to monitor, rescue and attend the wild animals in distress during recent flood in Kaziranga. One young rhino calf which was six months old and rescued in Burapahar range by forest and CWRC staff is said to be recovering from its initial distress phase and is now stable, said Dr Pranjit Basumatary, a veterinary doctor of the the Center adding that the calf had consumed milk provided by the staff of the Center.

Earlier, the Wildlife Trust of India had organised a pre-flood awareness programme for a selected group of foresters of Kaziranga National Park and the members from green corridor in order to provide services like rescue of wildlife and attending the wild animals in distress. Local people of Kaziranga especially villagers had also extended help in rescuing the wild animals during flood.

Till now about 119 animals had been rescued by the forest and CWRC teams. The number of wild animals released after treatment and rescued by the Forest Department and CWRC is 103.