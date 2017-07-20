Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district and one each died in Barpeta and South Salmara districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. With this, the toll in this year’s flood related cases has gone up to 73, including eight in Guwahati.

Around five lakh people have been affected in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Cachar districts, the ASDMA said.

Till yesterday, nine lakh people were affected in the latest wave of flood across 16 districts in the State. – PTI