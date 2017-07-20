The Congress MPs were joined by AIUDF MPs led by Badruddin Ajmal. Naba Sarania also took part in the demonstration. Led by Assam PCC president Ripun Bora, the demonstrators included Sushmita Dev, Gaurav Gogoi and Bhubaneswar Kalita, among others. The demonstrators raised slogans demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate visit to Assam and sanction of a special package to deal with floods in the State.

Meanwhile, Dr T Subbarami Reddy raising the issue of flood in Rajya Sabha, said that half of the country is affected by floods, right from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand. “People are suffering because they have lost their homes... Even wild animals are in trouble. I am told, in Kaziranga wild animals are struggling to survive,” the Congress MP said.

Reacting to the Opposition demonstration, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Congress was indulging in cheap politics. He claimed that his government has managed to repair 82 of the 91 embankments ahead of the flood season. He also noted that the Centre has extended all possible assistance to Assam during the floods.