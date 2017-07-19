|
Woman murdered in Charaideo dist
Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, July 18 - Pompy Saikia, wife of Subudh Saikia, was reportedly hacked to death by Subudh with a machete at her parents’ home on Monday after a quarrel at Baghmorial village under Sapekhati Police Station in Charaideo district.
Police sources said that Subudh, who happens to be a resident of adjoining No. 1 Moranhabi Medelajan village, surrendered himself before police after committing the crime.
The couple, it may be mentioned, have a three-year-old son.