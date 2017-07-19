According to police, as many as 25 miscreants thronged the office and were found looting the office material. Two arrested during the operation were identified as Sumanta Gosain(20) and Lochan Gosain(27), residents of nearby Kalaincherra Tea Garden.

Police informed that the arrrsted were produced before the court following which they were sent to judicial custody. It may be mentioned that Digarkhal MV Checkgate was shut down recently following a Government order.