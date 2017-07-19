Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, July 18 - Over 600 houses were partially damaged across Majuli district and power supply disrupted after trees got uprooted and damaged power cables in several areas following a high-velocity thunderstorm passing over the river island at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
Majuli Revenue Circle Officer Ajit Sarmah told The Assam Tribune that there were no reports of loss of lives due to the storm, the impact of which was more in Upper Majuli.
Sarmah said that corrugated iron sheets of over 600 houses were blown away. He said that several roads were blocked and power lines damaged due to uprooting of trees. He said that restoration work was in progress.