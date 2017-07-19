In reply to questions on whether he would be seen in ‘saffron jersey’ eyeing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 69-year-old Roy said “Let time give the best answer to the speculations.” Interestingly, during the 40 minute interaction, the ace politician showered praises on the BJP Government while he minced no words to slam his friends in the Congress camp, hinting at the Silchar MP Susmita Dev.

Roy, who is well-known for his political wit, said “the Silchar MP has carved a niche in the national politics by dint of her work and vision. But we must admit the fact that she belongs to the numbered Opposition and hence the efforts mean little significance.” He was quick to remind that he has made noticeable contributions for the people of Silchar constituency, which he believes are strong claims for his ‘possible’ candidature.

On the other hand, when Congress leaders of the State are visiting different places of Barak Valley to demonstrate their anger and dissatisfaction against the BJP Government both at the Centre and at the State, the former Congress Minister and an influential politician Gautam Roy has said that it is not the correct time to point fingers at the Government.

“The Congress Government had the habit of putting blames. There was rampant corruption during the Congress regime for which the present Government has initiated probes,” Roy maintained. Claiming that he has no allegations on the performance of the Ministers in the BJP- led alliance Government in the State, Roy was critical about the role of some of the contractors and higher officials who have their hands dipped in corruption. “Stains of corruption are still there in the machinery and I am happy to see the Government putting pressure to keep things transparent.”