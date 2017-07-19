At least eight medical officers from Dikom, Muttuck, Greenwood, Romai, Singlijan, Nahortoli, Lepetkatta and Hattialli tea estates were engaged for the health camp. About 450 people from Gozai Gaon, Banhbari, Bam Kalakhowa, Sakaipathar, Itakhuli, Digholia, Panikhowa, Lajimukh, attended the camp for a free health check up. They were also given medicines free of cost.

Sailen Goswami, Chairman, Dibrugarh Circle, ABITA -1 said that the camp basically provided general health check up and free medicines.

Madhurjya Barooah, Secretary, ABITA Zone 1 said that the district administration and the Joint Director of Health Services, Dibrugarh provided essential medicines for the camp. The local Block Primary Health Centre Barbaruah also supported the initiative. The Circle Officer, Dibrugarh West also visited the camp and interacted with the people.