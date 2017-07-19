This was decided in a meeting held today, to chalk out the programme for the ensuing Independence Day celebrations. The meet was held under the chairmanship of Bibekananda Choudhury, DC, Kokrajhar in the conference hall of the DC’s office here.

The meeting discussed the last year’s programme and decided to start the I-Day celebration programme with the prabhat pherry followed by hoisting of the National Flag at individual properties, offices of Central and State governments, govt undertaking offices and educational institutions. Thereafter, a procession of teachers and students will be taken out from their respective schools and colleges to Kokrajhar Government HS and MP School playground, to be followed by paying of floral tributes at the Swahid Bedi, ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag by the VIP at the designated playground at Kokrajhar Government HS and MP School, distribution of awards, certificates and felicitation by the VIP, display of cultural events, distribution of fruits etc., to the patients and jail inmates and a football match between Kokrajhar district administration XI and BTC XI.

In this connection, the DC entrusted the DIPRO to arrange the prabhat pherry, officials of the Education department to ensure participation of teachers and students in the programme, Chairman, Kokrajhar Municipality Board to arrange for paying homage at Swahid Bedi, PWD (Building) department and ADC, who looks after the Nazarat branch, to prepare the rostrum etc., at ceremonial flag hoisting site.

He also asked the cultural officer and the district sports officer to arrange the cultural programme and football match respectively.