Four persons died in the district due to the flood and an amount of Rs 4 lakh each was given to the next of the kin of the flood victims as government grants. Survey works to find out the actual loss during the flood is on.

On the other hand, Kaliabor subdivision administration released a flood data base App, informed SDO Pankaj Chakravarty. This App will help to get information about the flood damage, distribution of relief materials and about the contractor entrusted to distribute the materials.

Nagaon DC further informed that employees of his office donated one day’s salary for the flood victims.