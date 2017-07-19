The award, which carries Rs 20,000 cash and a citation, was given to Marar today on the occasion of Tasa’s death anniversary by educationist Binita Dutta. A seleng sadar and a bag of books, were also presented to the sculptor.

Deuram Tasa, from Jorhat, was a known literary figure from the tea tribes’ community of the State.

Accepting the award, Marar while thanking the Jorhat Zila Sabha, said that he felt encouraged by the award, which was a recognition to his works. He announced that he will organise an exhibition of his sculptures in Jorhat in the near future.

The meeting was presided over by Chndra Baruah, president of Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha, and was attended, among others, by former Asam Sahitya Sabha general secretary Basanta Goswami, former president of Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha Nalinibala Hazarika, Dr Bipin Khongia, professor, Assam Agricultural University, former professor of Assamese department of JB College Manik Saikia and general secretary of Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha Khirod Das.

A souvenir named Alpana, published by the Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha, and edited by Kabita Tasa, member of the Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha, was released by Dr Bipin Khongia.