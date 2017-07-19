Batting first South Africa scored 218 for six in the stipulated 50 overs and in reply England gathered 221 losing eight wickets with two balls to spare.

SCORECARD

South Africa: L Wolvaardt b Knight 66, L Lee b Shrubsole 7, T Chetty st Taylor b Sciver 15, M du Preez not out 76, M Kapp run out 1, D van Niekerk run out 27, CL Tryon c & b Gunn 1, S Luus not out 21. Extras: (w 4) 4; Total: (6 wickets; 50 overs) 218. Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-48, 3-125, 4-126, 5-168, 6-170. Bowling: KH Brunt 10-1-40-0, A Shrubsole 10-1-33-1, NR Sciver 4-0-25-1, LA Marsh 9-0-37-0, A Hartley 9-0-40-0, JL Gunn 6-0-35-1, HC Knight 2-0-8-1.

England: L Winfield c du Preez b Khaka 20, TT Beaumont b Khaka 15, SJ Taylor run out (van Niekerk) 54, HC Knight c Wolvaardt b Luus 30, NR Sciver b Luus 3, FC Wilson c Chetty b Kapp 30, KH Brunt b Daniels 12, JL Gunn not out 27, LA Marsh b Ismail 1, A Shrubsole not out 4. Extras: (b 5, w 17, nb 3) 25. Total: (8 wickets; 49.4 overs) 221. Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-61, 3-139, 4-142, 5-145, 6-173, 7-213, 8-217. Bowling: S Ismail 9.4-1-49-1, M Kapp 10-1-43-1, A Khaka 10-2-28-2, M Daniels 10-0-47-1, D van Niekerk 5-0-25-0, S Luus 5-0-24-2. – Agencies