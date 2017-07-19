BRISTOL, July 18: Host England made it to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup edging past South Africa by two wickets in the thrilling first semifinal here today.
Batting first South Africa scored 218 for six in the stipulated 50 overs and in reply England gathered 221 losing eight wickets with two balls to spare.
SCORECARD
South Africa: L Wolvaardt b Knight 66, L Lee b Shrubsole 7, T Chetty st Taylor b Sciver 15, M du Preez not out 76, M Kapp run out 1, D van Niekerk run out 27, CL Tryon c & b Gunn 1, S Luus not out 21. Extras: (w 4) 4; Total: (6 wickets; 50 overs) 218. Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-48, 3-125, 4-126, 5-168, 6-170. Bowling: KH Brunt 10-1-40-0, A Shrubsole 10-1-33-1, NR Sciver 4-0-25-1, LA Marsh 9-0-37-0, A Hartley 9-0-40-0, JL Gunn 6-0-35-1, HC Knight 2-0-8-1.
England: L Winfield c du Preez b Khaka 20, TT Beaumont b Khaka 15, SJ Taylor run out (van Niekerk) 54, HC Knight c Wolvaardt b Luus 30, NR Sciver b Luus 3, FC Wilson c Chetty b Kapp 30, KH Brunt b Daniels 12, JL Gunn not out 27, LA Marsh b Ismail 1, A Shrubsole not out 4. Extras: (b 5, w 17, nb 3) 25. Total: (8 wickets; 49.4 overs) 221. Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-61, 3-139, 4-142, 5-145, 6-173, 7-213, 8-217. Bowling: S Ismail 9.4-1-49-1, M Kapp 10-1-43-1, A Khaka 10-2-28-2, M Daniels 10-0-47-1, D van Niekerk 5-0-25-0, S Luus 5-0-24-2. – Agencies