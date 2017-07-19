

Guests take salute during the march past in the opening ceremony of the IPSC inter-school U-14 boys soccer tournament in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Altogether 10 IPSC schools from different parts of the country are participating in the tournament of MBRS chapter. Captain Edwin Jothi Rajan, principal, Sainik School, Goalpara and Dr Sarat Saikia, chief scientist, Horticulture Research Station, Assam Agricultural University were present in the opening ceremony as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Chief guest Rajan extended his cordial greetings and good luck to all the participants.

Dr Saikia and founder principal of the MBRS Dr NK Dutta also spoke on the occasion.

Today’s results: Sainik School, Goalpara bt Emerald Heights, Indore (5-0); MBRS, Guwahati bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road (6-0); Assam Valley School, Balipara bt Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal (7-0).