BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav launched the Ujjala Scheme in the presence of party leaders, Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and others. A brief presentation on Ujjala scheme was made by a representative from EESL Company which was followed by distribution of LED bulbs.

Secretary (Information Technology) Sonam Chombay made a presentation on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Bunkar Yojana, Chief Minister’s Krishi Rinn Yojana, CM’s Adarsh Gram Yojana (Rural Transformation Fund) and District Innovation & Challenge Fund. This was followed by launching of Facebook page of Finance and Investment department by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Apart from launching the CM Helpline 155250, a toll free number for the citizens to register their grievances, the Chief Minister also released a souvenir titled ‘1 year in office’ listing several achievements of his government in different sectors.

Khandu, in his speech, said impetus has been given on governance reforms through use of IT to bring in transparency and accountability.

Speaking on education sector, he announced to discontinue the ‘no detention policy’ saying it has brought down quality in education. He also informed that the Centre has decided to have board exams for class X from 2017-18 session.

The Chief Minister informed that State Government has created 3,200 jobs in various departments in addition to 2,000 in Police department. He also informed about various initiatives taken to check corruption.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Madhav appreciated Khandu Govt for performing well in one year. He said it shows the commitment of the Govt towards ensuring transparency and accountability.

Speaker TN Thongdok, State BJP president Tapir Gao, Power Minister Tamiyo Taga, Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang and RD Minister Alo Libang also spoke on the occasion.