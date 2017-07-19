As per analysis by Mizoram Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the MLA candidates average assets growth was Rs 2.62 crore from the average Rs 82.81 lakh in the 2008 elections, a 217 per cent growth.

BJP president Prof JV Hluna said with that much increase in wealth being a legislator is more lucrative than owning a gold-mine.

“Even as the Chief Minister claimed that his government is free of corruption, his and his MLAs wealth has increased manifold during the last eight years as if they have struck a gold mine,” he said.

According to the BJP, CM Lal Thanhawla’s assets increased by 311 per cent (from Rs 9.15 crore to Rs 2.22 crore) during five years from 2008 to 2013.

However, the CM is not the one with the highest increase of wealth, Congress MLA Lalrobiaka is. The wealth of Lalrobiaka increased from Rs 5.81 lakh in 2008 elections to Rs 1.40 crore, a whopping 2306 per cent increase.

Other MLAs, of them from ruling Congress, with highest increase of assets are: H Zothangliana (1351 per cent), John Rotluangliana (523 per cent), PC Lalthanliana (428 per cent), Lalrinmawia Ralte (422 per cent), KS Thanga (366 per cent), Hmingdailova Khiangte.