“Worried by the blockade programme, we met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to end the agitiational programme that has caused tremendous suffering to the people”, BJP State unit president Biplab Deb told party supporters, who were on the streets today.

Deb said, “The Governor is well aware about the happenings in the State. He is also worried over the blockade.”

“The Governor told me that he will speak to the Centre as well the State Government on the issue at the earliest”, Deb, who was part of the five-member delegation, said.

Deb further said the Governor exhorted him to withdraw the blockade of CM’s official residence since it will cause suffering to the people. The blockade of CM’s residence was lifted later in the evening.