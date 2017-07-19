Correspondent
IMPHAL, July 18 - The Budget session of Manipur Assembly will be held from July 20 to August 4, according to Assembly sources.
However, opposition Congress legislators are unhappy over the short Budget session. The session was earlier fixed from July 20 to August 16, Congress MLA and party spokesperson Kh Joykishan said.
The Congress will raise the issues of framework agreement between Centre and NSCN-IM, indigenous people’s rights and flood situation in the upcoming Assembly session, he said.