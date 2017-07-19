Correspondent
TURA, July 18 - The Congress led MDCs of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), led by Boston Marak, today won the vote for the formation of the new Executive Committee (EC).
The Congress won the vote through secret ballot by a margin of 17:11 against the NPP candidate for CEM, Sukharam Sangma. Though the Congress had 16 MDCs, one NPP-led coalition MDCs apparently voted for the Congress. The deputy chairman, Mettrinson G Momin of NPP was not required to vote.
The election came more than three months after administrator’s rule was imposed after the resignation of the CEM, DT Sangma before facing a trust vote.
Accepting the defeat NPP candidate Sukaram K Sangma and former CEM DT Sangma wished the new CEM well while assuring their support in the smooth conduct of the House.
The newly-elected CEM Boston Marak in his address appealed to all to work together in ensuring a smooth governance of the autonomous body.