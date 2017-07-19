The Congress won the vote through secret ballot by a margin of 17:11 against the NPP candidate for CEM, Sukharam Sangma. Though the Congress had 16 MDCs, one NPP-led coalition MDCs apparently voted for the Congress. The deputy chairman, Mettrinson G Momin of NPP was not required to vote.

The election came more than three months after administrator’s rule was imposed after the resignation of the CEM, DT Sangma before facing a trust vote.

Accepting the defeat NPP candidate Sukaram K Sangma and former CEM DT Sangma wished the new CEM well while assuring their support in the smooth conduct of the House.

The newly-elected CEM Boston Marak in his address appealed to all to work together in ensuring a smooth governance of the autonomous body.