A combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police at Moreh launched an operation at Kwatha junction on Monday wherein one suspected juvenile who was carrying a back pack and using the jungle route was intercepted, according to police.

Later, on the jungle route, one woman Liam Haokip (30) was detained, the police added. Based on information from the suspects, two others were detained from an auto-rickshaw. The latter were supposed to carry the package to Churachandpur in Manipur.

Later, the person involved in sending the drugs from Moreh was also apprehended. The police seized 127 grams of brown sugar, 109 grams of heroin number 4 (grade 1) and 6,970 number of WY(World is Yours) tablets from the backpack, it added.

The arrested juvenile is being produced before a Juvenile Justice Board, while the five others from Moreh have been detained.