The award ceremony will be held on July 20 at 7 pm at the Federation House, New Delhi. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Earth Sciences, will present the award.

The invention highlights the concept of solid waste management and organic cropping, which is also opening a path for economic growth and enhancement of organic green cover towards an organically green, healthy and economically sound rural India.

Millennium Alliance is a joint platform of USAID; Technology Development Board (TDB) of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; UK’s Department for International Development (DFID); ICCO Cooperation; ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth; Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Health (WISH); World Bank, Facebook, and FICCI as the nodal agency that sources, evaluates, selects and scales impact innovations to deliver socio-economic development for the needy.