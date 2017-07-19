The award ceremony, now in its fourth edition, is scheduled to be held in the city on Wednesday. Over 120 stalwarts from the industry will attend the event.

One of the most prestigious awards in the tourism industry of the country – ‘India Travel Awards’ – is an all-India platform to recognise the regional achievers of the tourism and hospitality industry, who have worked steadfastly towards empowering the industry. To ensure fair and unbiased judgement, this award follows a unique system of jury judgement and internet voting.

Sanjeet, mentor of India Travel Awards, said, “Owing to the hard work and diligence of the members of the fraternity, the world of tourism has reached a new height today. The India Travel Awards is our endeavour to recognise the silent players who have made a difference through their consistent effort.”

India Travel Awards is supported by the Union Ministry of Tourism.