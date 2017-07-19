Further, the Ceiling Act has forced the majority of the local and indigenous land owners to sell their land to the richer people coming from outside the State, and, if the problem continues, then the indigenous people will be facing annihilation on the social, economic, cultural and political fronts.

Baruah also expressed concern over the trend of the state governments giving settlement to individuals, institutions at city wetlands, riverside and on the hills from time to time, in clear violation of the environmental and other laws.