In a letter to the Union Minister, Saikia said that such a step would qualify to be termed as fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

He argued that the Oil India Ltd (OIL), despite suffering a slump in profits to the tune of over 95 per cent between December 2016 and the first quarter of 2017-18 and facing a similar situation in its exploration business too, has contributed Rs 25 crore for construction of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Gujarat and another amount of Rs 25 crore for development works in and around the Kamakhya temple, which include construction of an alternate route to the Neelachal hill. Certainly, these activities could be treated as part of OIL’s corporate social responsibility, pointed out Saikia.